2011 Ford F-150

158,507 KM

Details Features

$18,533

+ tax & licensing
$18,533

+ taxes & licensing

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

905-848-3333

2011 Ford F-150

2011 Ford F-150

XLT

2011 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

905-848-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,533

+ taxes & licensing

158,507KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8482065
  Stock #: 16844D
  VIN: 1FTFW1EF1BKE12382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLA
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16844D
  • Mileage 158,507 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Auxiliary Audio Input
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

905-848-3333

