2011 Ford F-150

193,011 KM

Details Description

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Auto Group

905-274-4445

2011 Ford F-150

2011 Ford F-150

STX Reg cab 8ft Long box

2011 Ford F-150

STX Reg cab 8ft Long box

Location

Ontario Auto Group

857 Lakeshore Rd E, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E2

905-274-4445

Logo_NoBadges

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

193,011KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8506748
  Stock #: c1671
  VIN: 1FTMF1CM6BKD80649

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 193,011 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE CARFAX AVAILABLE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Ontario Auto Group

Ontario Auto Group

Ontario Auto Group

857 Lakeshore Rd E, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E2

