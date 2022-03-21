2011 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8806463

8806463 Stock #: 848

848 VIN: 1FTEX1CM2BFA80228

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 262,422 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

