2011 Ford F-150

262,422 KM

Details

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

A-Line Automotive

905-273-3734

2011 Ford F-150

2011 Ford F-150

XL

2011 Ford F-150

XL

Location

A-Line Automotive

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

905-273-3734

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

262,422KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8806463
  • Stock #: 848
  • VIN: 1FTEX1CM2BFA80228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 848
  • Mileage 262,422 KM

Vehicle Description

 

INCLUDES 2 FREE OIL CHANGES FOR 1 YEAR, A $210.00 VALUE

 

All vehicles are sold safety inspected with car proof report and a 'thank you'.

 

Feel free to visit us anytime at A Line Automotive Mississauga Co., Ltd. We are open Monday to Friday 8AM - 6PM and Saturdays 8AM - 1PM. You can reach us on our main line at 905 273 3734 or contact Peter or Amanda on their cell phones.

 

Peter: 416-705-5866

Amanda: 647-858-6288

3191 Wolfedale Road, Mississauga

905-273-3734

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

A-Line Automotive

A-Line Automotive

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

905-273-3734

