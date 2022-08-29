Menu
2011 Ford F-150

262,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,485

+ tax & licensing
$5,485

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

2011 Ford F-150

2011 Ford F-150

X, REGULAR CAB, LONG BOX

2011 Ford F-150

X, REGULAR CAB, LONG BOX

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$5,485

+ taxes & licensing

262,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9108214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 262,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA, ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

STRONG TRUCK, SELLING AS IS AS TRADED SPECIAL, NO WARNING LIGHTS ON

CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, .Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

 

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

