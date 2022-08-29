$5,485+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-278-1300
2011 Ford F-150
X, REGULAR CAB, LONG BOX
Location
Ontario Greenlight Motors
1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6
905-278-1300
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$5,485
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9108214
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 262,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA, ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!
STRONG TRUCK, SELLING AS IS AS TRADED SPECIAL, NO WARNING LIGHTS ON
CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, .Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""
www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"
OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:
1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6
@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue
Thank you!!!
905 278 1300
www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com
UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ontario Greenlight Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.