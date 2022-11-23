Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford F-150

410,199 KM

Details Description Features

$3,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

905-848-3333

Contact Seller
2011 Ford F-150

2011 Ford F-150

XLT AS IS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford F-150

XLT AS IS

Location

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

905-848-3333

  1. 9419698
  2. 9419698
  3. 9419698
  4. 9419698
  5. 9419698
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

410,199KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9419698
  • Stock #: 17126D
  • VIN: 1FTEX1CM0BFC68360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 17126D
  • Mileage 410,199 KM

Vehicle Description

Ext Cab

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

2007 Mercedes-Benz C...
 166,826 KM
$11,933 + tax & lic
2005 Ford Econoline ...
 288,579 KM
$4,900 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru Tribeca ...
 202,030 KM
$12,933 + tax & lic

Email Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

Call Dealer

905-848-XXXX

(click to show)

905-848-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory