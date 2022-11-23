$3,800+ tax & licensing
$3,800
+ taxes & licensing
Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd
905-848-3333
2011 Ford F-150
XLT AS IS
Location
1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
410,199KM
Used
As Is Condition
- Stock #: 17126D
- VIN: 1FTEX1CM0BFC68360
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 410,199 KM
Vehicle Description
Ext Cab
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
