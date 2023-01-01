Menu
2011 Ford F-150

353,422 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

2011 Ford F-150

2011 Ford F-150

XLT

2011 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

353,422KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9970082
  • Stock #: N223935B
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF5BFA28890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N223935B
  • Mileage 353,422 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST TRADED IN !!! XTR PACKAFE, SUPER CREW 4x4, 5.0L, AUTO, 6/PASSENGER, CHROME WHHELS, FULL POWER GROUP, AM/FM CD, STEP BARS, TONNEAU, BED LINER, TOW, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, CERTIFY YOURSELF AND SAVE $$$$ !!!! (For vehicles marked As-Is) This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. And remember.....WE'LL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS !!! AS-IS VEHICLES CANNOT BE FINANCED...

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

tinted windows
Tow Hooks

Safety

Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Power Outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

8 Cylinder Engine

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Flex Fuel Capability
Hill Ascent Control
Automatic head lights
Transmission Overdrive Switch
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

