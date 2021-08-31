Menu
2011 Ford Fiesta

192,000 KM

$1,450

+ tax & licensing
$1,450

+ taxes & licensing

Ryder Motors Inc.

905-208-5000

2011 Ford Fiesta

2011 Ford Fiesta

SE,BLUETOOTH,ALLOY WHEELS

2011 Ford Fiesta

SE,BLUETOOTH,ALLOY WHEELS

Ryder Motors Inc.

1000 Dundas St E #104, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

905-208-5000

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$1,450

+ taxes & licensing

192,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7767669
  • VIN: 3FADP4BJ6BM128212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 192,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 FORD FIESTA SE, SELLING AS IS. 

***BLUETOOTH

***ALLOY WHEELS

EQUIPPED WITH 

*** POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONER, CD PLAYER, RADIO, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION,  BLUETOOTH, AND MANY MORE ADVANCED FEATURES. 

PLEASE CALL CALL IRFAN AT 905 208 5000 FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS VEHICLE OR BOOK A APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. THANK YOU 

RYDER MOTORS 

PHONE 905 208 5000 

RYDERMOTORS@GMAIL.COM 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

