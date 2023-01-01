Menu
Account
Sign In
<p >EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($500 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.</p> <p >WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.</p> <p >SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.</p> <p >NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.</p> <p >EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEAT</p> <p >STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.</p> <p >DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.</p> <p >GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.</p> <p >COME FOR TEST DRIVE.</p> <p >GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.</p> <p >YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.</p> <p >WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS.</p> <p >FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2011 Ford Focus

204,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,820

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Ford Focus

4DR SDN SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Focus

4DR SDN SEL

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 10711073
  2. 10711073
  3. 10711073
  4. 10711073
  5. 10711073
  6. 10711073
  7. 10711073
  8. 10711073
  9. 10711073
  10. 10711073
  11. 10711073
  12. 10711073
  13. 10711073
  14. 10711073
Contact Seller

$3,820

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
204,000KM
Used
VIN 1FAHP3HN8BW100076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1FAHP3HN8BW100076
  • Mileage 204,000 KM

Vehicle Description

EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($500 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.


WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.


SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.


NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEAT


STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS.


FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Safety

ABS Brakes

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

Used 2011 Dodge Journey FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg for sale in Mississauga, ON
2011 Dodge Journey FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg 176,000 KM $5,500 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA 199,000 KM $4,920 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chrysler 200 4dr Sdn LX for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Chrysler 200 4dr Sdn LX 205,000 KM $4,990 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,820

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Focus