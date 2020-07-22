Menu
2011 Ford Police Interceptor Utility

270,010 KM

$4,600

+ tax & licensing
$4,600

+ taxes & licensing

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

905-848-3333

2011 Ford Police Interceptor Utility

Street Appear

Street Appear

Location

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,600

+ taxes & licensing

270,010KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5611362
  • Stock #: 15990H
  • VIN: 2FABP7BV7BX163406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 270,010 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers
Adjustable Pedals
Conventional Spare Tire

