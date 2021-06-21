Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Ranger

88,849 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Auto Group

905-274-4445

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Ranger

2011 Ford Ranger

XLT Supercab Alloy wheels rear sliding window

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Ranger

XLT Supercab Alloy wheels rear sliding window

Location

Ontario Auto Group

857 Lakeshore Rd E, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E2

905-274-4445

  1. 7367966
  2. 7367966
  3. 7367966
  4. 7367966
  5. 7367966
  6. 7367966
  7. 7367966
  8. 7367966
  9. 7367966
  10. 7367966
  11. 7367966
  12. 7367966
  13. 7367966
  14. 7367966
  15. 7367966
  16. 7367966
  17. 7367966
  18. 7367966
  19. 7367966
  20. 7367966
  21. 7367966
  22. 7367966
  23. 7367966
  24. 7367966
  25. 7367966
  26. 7367966
  27. 7367966
  28. 7367966
  29. 7367966
  30. 7367966
  31. 7367966
  32. 7367966
Contact Seller

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

88,849KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7367966
  • Stock #: C1594
  • VIN: 1FTKR4EE5BPA37811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # C1594
  • Mileage 88,849 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax clean New brakes all around 


Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Price + HST & Licensing Buy With Confidence ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER A MEMBER OF UCDA FINANCING AVAILABLE Good & Bad Credit / Previous Repossession? BankruptcyO.A.C WE ACCEPT DEBIT+VISA+ MASTERCARD FOR TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Package
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ontario Auto Group

2011 Ford Ranger XLT...
 88,849 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Sierra 2500...
 151,797 KM
$38,500 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 189,324 KM
$39,500 + tax & lic

Email Ontario Auto Group

Ontario Auto Group

Ontario Auto Group

857 Lakeshore Rd E, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E2

Call Dealer

905-274-XXXX

(click to show)

905-274-4445

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory