2011 GMC Savana

- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
- Child Safety Locks
- Anti-Theft System
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Exterior
-
- Tinted Glass
- Winter Tires
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Steel Wheels
- Comfort
-
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Convenience
-
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Front Reading Lamps
- Third Passenger Door
- Fourth Passenger Door
- Rear Reading Lamps
- Power Outlet
- Powertrain
-
- Engine Immobilizer
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Additional Features
-
- Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.