2011 GMC Savana

9 PASSENGER

2011 GMC Savana

9 PASSENGER

Location

Dixie Motors

8-1380 Cardiff Blvd., Mississauga, ON L5S 1P9

905-565-1575

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4579803
  • VIN: 1gtw7gca9b1171152
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
3-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Winter Tires
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Convenience
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

8-1380 Cardiff Blvd., Mississauga, ON L5S 1P9

