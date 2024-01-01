Menu
2011 HONDA CIVIC

171,000KM

✅️ CARFAX AVAILABLE

✅️ 6 MONTH EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE

✅️ RUST PROOFING AVAILABLE

✅️ Runs & Drives.

+ New Synthetic Oil & Filter changed

+ New Brakes & Tires ✅️

$4,999+HST/LICENSING

*POWER FEATURES*

647 685 3345
JOHN TARABOULSI
1849 MATTAWA AVE L4X 1K5
MISSISSAUGA, ON
KOMFORT MOTORS WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM. Vehicle runs & Drives. When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification , the ad must clearly state: "Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $499."

2011 Honda Civic

171,000 KM

$5,399

+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda Civic

SE

2011 Honda Civic

SE

Location

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

647-685-3345

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$5,399

+ taxes & licensing

171,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFG1B69BH000821

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,000 KM

2011 HONDA CIVIC

171,000KM

✅️ CARFAX AVAILABLE

✅️ 6 MONTH EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE


✅️ RUST PROOFING AVAILABLE
 
✅️ Runs & Drives.

+ New Synthetic Oil & Filter changed
+ New Brakes & Tires  ✅️ 
 
$4,999+HST/LICENSING
 
*POWER FEATURES*
 
$4,999+HST/LICENSING
 
647 685 3345
JOHN TARABOULSI
1849 MATTAWA AVE L4X 1K5
MISSISSAUGA, ON
KOMFORT MOTORS WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM. Vehicle runs & Drives. When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification , the ad must clearly state: "Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $499."

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Komfort Motors

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

Call Dealer

647-685-XXXX

(click to show)

647-685-3345

$5,399

+ taxes & licensing

Komfort Motors

647-685-3345

2011 Honda Civic