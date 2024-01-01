$5,399+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Honda Civic
SE
2011 Honda Civic
SE
Location
Komfort Motors
1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
647-685-3345
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale
$5,399
+ taxes & licensing
171,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFG1B69BH000821
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 171,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 HONDA CIVIC
171,000KM
✅️ CARFAX AVAILABLE
✅️ 6 MONTH EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE
✅️ RUST PROOFING AVAILABLE
✅️ Runs & Drives.
+ New Synthetic Oil & Filter changed
+ New Brakes & Tires ✅️
$4,999+HST/LICENSING
*POWER FEATURES*
$4,999+HST/LICENSING
647 685 3345
JOHN TARABOULSI
1849 MATTAWA AVE L4X 1K5
MISSISSAUGA, ON
KOMFORT MOTORS WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM. Vehicle runs & Drives. When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification , the ad must clearly state: "Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $499."
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Komfort Motors
1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
Call Dealer
647-685-XXXX(click to show)
$5,399
+ taxes & licensing
Komfort Motors
647-685-3345
2011 Honda Civic