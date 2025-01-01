$6,999+ tax & licensing
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 233,470 KM
Vehicle Description
A dependable, fuel-efficient sedan with a proven track record. Perfect for students, commuters, or anyone looking for affordable and reliable transportation.🔹 Vehicle Highlights:
Model: 2011 Honda Civic
Mileage: 233,000 km
Transmission: Automatic
Condition: Excellent
History: Accident-Free | Well-Maintained
Certified Pre-Owned – Fully inspected and safety certified
✅ Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine – Save at the pump
✅ Air Conditioning – Stay cool and comfortable
✅ Power Windows & Locks – Convenient and user-friendly
✅ Cruise Control – Great for highway driving
✅ Aux Input – Connect your music easily
✅ Compact & Easy to Park – Ideal for city driving
✅ Legendary Honda Reliability – A car built to last
💸 Financing Available – Affordable monthly payments, all credit types welcome
🔧 Extended Warranty Available – Ask us about coverage options for added peace of mind
✔ OMVIC-Certified Dealership
✔ 10+ Years of Trusted Service
✔ Excellent Customer Satisfaction
✔ Transparent, No-Pressure Buying Experience
📍 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, ON, L5J 4N1
📞 Call/Text: 905-808-1198
🌐 Website: mississaugaautogroup.com
🎯 Come in for a test drive today – this reliable Civic won’t last long at this price!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
