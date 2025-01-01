Menu
<h3>🚗 <strong>For Sale: 2011 Honda Civic – Reliable | Certified | Great Value!</strong> 🚗</h3><p><strong>A dependable, fuel-efficient sedan with a proven track record. Perfect for students, commuters, or anyone looking for affordable and reliable transportation.</strong></p><hr /><h3>🔹 <strong>Vehicle Highlights</strong>:</h3><ul><li><p><strong>Model</strong>: 2011 Honda Civic</p></li><li><p><strong>Mileage</strong>: 233,000 km</p></li><li><p><strong>Transmission</strong>: Automatic</p></li><li><p><strong>Condition</strong>: Excellent</p></li><li><p><strong>History</strong>: <strong>Accident-Free</strong> | <strong>Well-Maintained</strong></p></li><li><p><strong>Certified Pre-Owned</strong> – Fully inspected and safety certified</p></li></ul><hr /><h3>🌟 <strong>Key Features</strong>:</h3><p>✅ <strong>Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine</strong> – Save at the pump<br />✅ <strong>Air Conditioning</strong> – Stay cool and comfortable<br />✅ <strong>Power Windows & Locks</strong> – Convenient and user-friendly<br />✅ <strong>Cruise Control</strong> – Great for highway driving<br />✅ <strong>Aux Input</strong> – Connect your music easily<br />✅ <strong>Compact & Easy to Park</strong> – Ideal for city driving<br />✅ <strong>Legendary Honda Reliability</strong> – A car built to last</p><hr /><h3>💲 <strong>Price</strong>: $6,999 + HST & Licensing</h3><p>💸 <strong>Financing Available</strong> – Affordable monthly payments, all credit types welcome<br />🔧 <strong>Extended Warranty Available</strong> – Ask us about coverage options for added peace of mind</p><hr /><h3>🏆 <strong>Why Buy From Mississauga Auto Group?</strong></h3><p>✔ OMVIC-Certified Dealership<br />✔ 10+ Years of Trusted Service<br />✔ Excellent Customer Satisfaction<br />✔ Transparent, No-Pressure Buying Experience</p><hr /><h3>📍 <strong>Visit or Contact Us</strong>:</h3><p>📍 <em>2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, ON, L5J 4N1</em><br />📞 <em>Call/Text</em>: <strong>905-808-1198</strong><br />🌐 <em>Website</em>: <a href=https://www.mississaugaautogroup.com/>mississaugaautogroup.com</a></p><hr /><p>🎯 <strong>Come in for a test drive today – this reliable Civic won’t last long at this price!</strong></p>

2011 Honda Civic

233,470 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda Civic

DX-G

12505495

2011 Honda Civic

DX-G

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
233,470KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 233,470 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

2011 Honda Civic