2011 Honda Civic

196,508 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

5AAB Auto Sales & Services Ltd.

647-700-7450

2011 Honda Civic

2011 Honda Civic

DX-G

2011 Honda Civic

DX-G

5AAB Auto Sales & Services Ltd.

2783 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3

647-700-7450

Sale Price

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

196,508KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5776860
  • Stock #: 144
  • VIN: 2HGFA1F43BH000601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,508 KM

Vehicle Description

******2011 HONDA CIVIC DX-G  *******

   AUTOMATIC 4 CYL, POWER OPTIONS  .. 

*****CLEAN CARFAX  PROVIDED ******

*****THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD AS CERTIFIED****

 *WHITE  with GREY  interior Power window ,Air conditioning...

KEYLESS ENTRY,  POWER GROUP, AND MORE…….

***** Absolutely mint condition.*****

-------------------------------

 

**FINANCE-Financing available! Good Credit ? Bad Credit?  we'll help you rebuild credit !Low finance rates available ....(Based on credit  rating & on approved credit)we also have financing  options available.......

**VERY GOOD MILEAGE ONLY 196508 km!

 

*****PRICE-$ 5995  (CERTIFIED)*****CLEAN CARFAX ***NON-ACCIDENTAL*****

+ HST & Licensing Extra.

--------------------------------

CONTACT: 5AAB AUTO SALES & SERVICES LTD.

         2783 DERRY ROAD EAST ,MISSISSAUGA ON L4T 1A3

         PH:416-804-7515....647-700-7450 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer

5AAB Auto Sales & Services Ltd.

5AAB Auto Sales & Services Ltd.

2783 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3

