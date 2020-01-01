Menu
2011 Honda CR-V

2WD 5dr LX

2011 Honda CR-V

2WD 5dr LX

Location

Arak Auto Inc

1625 Trinity Dr # 3, 14, 15, Mississauga, ON L5T 1W9

905-565-8881

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 78,633KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4404018
  • Stock #: 228
  • VIN: 5J6RE3H33BL800814
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Welcome to Arak Auto Inc .We are a proud family business and a trusted member of the OMVIC and UCDA our goal is not only to provide you with the best price but more importantly a quality reliable vehicle and the best customer service with absolutely no pressure. 

Finance, Lease Available
No credit, New to the country, Bankruptcy, Consumer proposal, Collections, Bad credit more than welcome and give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding your credit today!

Warranty options
Including with price 1 year or 20000 km that’s including (Engine, Transmission, Transfer Case, Turbo/Supercharger, Air conditioning, Towing and More...).
More warranty packages available.

All vehicles in our inventory are certified (mechanical safety & E-Test) .
We welcome your trade at the highest value.
We provide Carproof , Carfax  with all our vehicles.

Contact us anytime and we will give you best answer and help.

Thanks for your Business


1625 Trinity Dr #3-14-15
Mississauga, ON, L5T 1W9
647-990-4034
905-565-8881

Visit Arak Auto Inc. online at www.arakautoinc.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 647-990-4034 today to schedule your test drive.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Side Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Digital clock
Security
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Cloth Interior
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Rear Windows Wiper

