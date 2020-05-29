Menu
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

2011 Honda Fit

2011 Honda Fit

SPORT | AUTO | CRUISE | LOW KM

2011 Honda Fit

SPORT | AUTO | CRUISE | LOW KM

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 131,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5093930
  • Stock #: 2280
  • VIN: JHMGE8H72BC800959
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

***** SERENA MOTORS *****

2011 HONDA FIT SPORT AUTO

$7.995 + taxes & licensing

*CERTIFIED *

*131K*

*LOADED* 1.5L, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCK, AC, CRUISE CONTROL, USB\AUX\MP3 RADIO, TRACTION CONTROL, FOG LIGHTS, TINTED WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE...

 

 VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

 

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

 

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.

 

NO HIDDEN FEES.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Equalizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Dealer

Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

