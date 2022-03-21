Menu
2011 Honda Odyssey

161,665 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
Precision Honda

866-812-5199

EX DVD - ALLOYS - POWER GROUP

Location

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

Used
  • Listing ID: 8922097
  • Stock #: N22PA117T

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,665 KM

Vehicle Description

Sold as is without warranty - What you see is what you pay plus tax - Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below. This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Map Lights
Power Steering
Heated Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Alloy Wheels
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

