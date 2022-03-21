$15,900+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda Odyssey
EX DVD - ALLOYS - POWER GROUP
Location
Precision Honda
430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7
$15,900
- Listing ID: 8922097
- Stock #: N22PA117T
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 161,665 KM
Vehicle Description
Sold as is without warranty - What you see is what you pay plus tax - Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below. This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
