$5,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda Pilot
EX-L 4WD 5AT
2011 Honda Pilot
EX-L 4WD 5AT
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
210,210KM
VIN 5FNYF3H24BB501132
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 33038AA
- Mileage 210,210 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
2011 Honda Pilot