2011 Honda Pilot

205,100 KM

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

2011 Honda Pilot

2011 Honda Pilot

NO ACCIDENT, ONE OWNER, 4 EXTRA TIRES, CERTIFIED

2011 Honda Pilot

NO ACCIDENT, ONE OWNER, 4 EXTRA TIRES, CERTIFIED

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St W Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

205,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6729464
  VIN: 5FNYF3H25BB501060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 205,100 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 HONDA PILOT, NO ACCIDENT, ONE OWNER, BOTH WINTER & SUMMER TIRES, CERTIFIED

COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION

NO ACCIDENT, ONE OWNER, VERY WELL MAINTAINED

8 PASSENGERS

Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, A/C, Power Windows, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Power Locks / Power Steering, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Rear Wiper, Power Seats, USB

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Email : hdocars@hotmail.com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St W Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-XXXX

416-857-0095

