Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !! BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. SAFETY CERTIFICATION FOR $299. NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL. EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. Sunroof.heated seats.POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE. GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE. COME FOR TEST DRIVE. GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD. YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT. FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

210,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

Front-wheel Drive 4dr I4

Watch This Vehicle
12775697

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

Front-wheel Drive 4dr I4

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 12775697
  2. 12775697
  3. 12775697
  4. 12775697
  5. 12775697
  6. 12775697
  7. 12775697
  8. 12775697
  9. 12775697
  10. 12775697
  11. 12775697
  12. 12775697
  13. 12775697
  14. 12775697
  15. 12775697
  16. 12775697
  17. 12775697
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
210,000KM
VIN 5XYZG3ABXBG090646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !! BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. SAFETY CERTIFICATION FOR $299. NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL. EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. Sunroof.heated seats.POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE. GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE. COME FOR TEST DRIVE. GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD. YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT. FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Interior

AM/FM Stereo

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

Used 2015 Nissan Altima 4dr Sedan I4 CVT 2.5 SV for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Nissan Altima 4dr Sedan I4 CVT 2.5 SV 157,000 KM $5,400 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Equinox LS All-wheel Drive Sport Utility Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2011 Chevrolet Equinox LS All-wheel Drive Sport Utility Automatic 198,000 KM $3,920 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Rondo 4dr Wagon for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Kia Rondo 4dr Wagon 174,000 KM $5,980 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe