2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

176,716 KM

$7,450

+ tax & licensing
$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Motors

416-873-9656

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL Premium~SUNROOF~NO ACCIDENTS~CERTIFIED

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL Premium~SUNROOF~NO ACCIDENTS~CERTIFIED

Location

Capital Motors

202 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J1

416-873-9656

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

176,716KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7344755
  • VIN: 5XYZGDAB9BG060463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,716 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Hyundai Santafe ~NO ACCIDENTS~SUNROOF~CERTIFIED
~POWER WINDOWS, BLUETOOTH, Alloy Wheels, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, TILT STEERING,AUX INPUT, USB, SUNROOF

WE APPRECIATE YOU ARE CONSIDERING CAPITAL MOTORS

~THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY INSPECTION (CERTIFIED) AND WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST.

~CAR FAX REPORT AVAILABLE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST

~FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO-CREDIT ALL WELCOME!.

~ FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AT VERY LOW PRICE.

~PLEASE BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE BY VISITING OUR WEBSITE AT :

https://www.capitalmotors.online

OR CALL US AT 905-896-9656 FOR MORE DETAILS

EMAIL: capitalmotors66@gmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

