2011 Hyundai Santa Fe
NO-ACCIDENT,CERTIFIED,HEATED SEATS,BLUETOOTH,
Location
Reliable Pre-Owned Cars
2765 Derry Rd. East, Unit # 101, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
136,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8721662
- VIN: 5XYZG4AG5BG035129
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 136,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection
