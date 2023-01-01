$10,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-857-0095
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe
ALL WHEEL DRIVE,NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,REMOTE START
Location
HDO Cars Inc.
1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-857-0095
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9986225
- VIN: 5XYZGDAG0BG091595
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 159,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 HYUNDAI SANTA FE,ALL WHEEL DRIVE,NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,REMOTE START,CERTIFIED
COMES CERTTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION
ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NO ACCIDENT, ONE OWNER
Bluetooth, USB, Cruise Control, A/C, Power Windows, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Power Locks / Power Steering, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Rear Wiper
2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available
Financing Available !
Carfax report Available !
Call or Text : 416-857-0095
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.