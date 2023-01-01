Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

159,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

Contact Seller
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

ALL WHEEL DRIVE,NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,REMOTE START

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

ALL WHEEL DRIVE,NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,REMOTE START

Location

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

  1. 1684981849
  2. 1684981849
  3. 1684981849
  4. 1684981849
  5. 1684981849
  6. 1684981849
  7. 1684981849
  8. 1684981849
  9. 1684981849
  10. 1684981849
  11. 1684981849
  12. 1684981849
  13. 1684981849
  14. 1684981849
  15. 1684981849
  16. 1684981849
  17. 1684981849
  18. 1684981849
  19. 1684981849
  20. 1684981849
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
159,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9986225
  • VIN: 5XYZGDAG0BG091595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 HYUNDAI SANTA FE,ALL WHEEL DRIVE,NO ACCIDENT,ONE OWNER,REMOTE START,CERTIFIED

COMES CERTTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION

ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NO ACCIDENT, ONE OWNER

Bluetooth, USB, Cruise Control, A/C, Power Windows, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Power Locks / Power Steering, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Rear Wiper

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From HDO Cars Inc.

2013 Nissan Rogue AL...
 165,000 KM
$11,490 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Terrain ,DE...
 151,000 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2006 Mercedes-Benz C...
 187,000 KM
$3,900 + tax & lic

Email HDO Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Call Dealer

416-857-XXXX

(click to show)

416-857-0095

Quick Links
Directions Inventory