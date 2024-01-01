Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span>2011 HYUNDAI SONATA GLS</span><span>, ONLY 133</span><span>K! LOADED! AUTOMATIC, SUN-ROOF,<span> </span></span><span>POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEAT, HEATED SEATS,<span> SAT XM. </span></span><span>RADIO, AUX, BLUETOOTH, BLUETOOTH AUDIO, KEY-LESS ENTRY, ALLOY RIMS,</span><span> EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES ON STEEL RIMS, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), ONE OWNER VEHICLE, <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1705775047940_5058518209484741 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></span><span>HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED! </span><span>EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.</span><br></p><p> <br></p><p><span>CALL AT 647-740-9312</span><br></p><p> <br></p><p>VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM</p><p> <br></p><p>RAHMAN MOTORS</p><p>1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.</p><p>MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8</p><p> <br></p><p>**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**</p>

2011 Hyundai Sonata

133,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS | Extra Winter Tires On Rims | Sun-Roof | Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS | Extra Winter Tires On Rims | Sun-Roof | Bluetooth

Location

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

  1. 10892544
  2. 10892544
  3. 10892544
  4. 10892544
  5. 10892544
  6. 10892544
  7. 10892544
  8. 10892544
  9. 10892544
  10. 10892544
  11. 10892544
  12. 10892544
  13. 10892544
  14. 10892544
  15. 10892544
  16. 10892544
  17. 10892544
  18. 10892544
  19. 10892544
  20. 10892544
  21. 10892544
  22. 10892544
  23. 10892544
  24. 10892544
  25. 10892544
  26. 10892544
  27. 10892544
  28. 10892544
  29. 10892544
  30. 10892544
  31. 10892544
  32. 10892544
  33. 10892544
  34. 10892544
  35. 10892544
  36. 10892544
  37. 10892544
  38. 10892544
  39. 10892544
  40. 10892544
  41. 10892544
  42. 10892544
  43. 10892544
  44. 10892544
  45. 10892544
  46. 10892544
  47. 10892544
  48. 10892544
  49. 10892544
  50. 10892544
  51. 10892544
  52. 10892544
  53. 10892544
  54. 10892544
Contact Seller

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
133,000KM
Used
VIN 5NPEB4AC7BH055647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 HYUNDAI SONATA GLS, ONLY 133K! LOADED! AUTOMATIC, SUN-ROOF, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEAT, HEATED SEATS, SAT XM. RADIO, AUX, BLUETOOTH, BLUETOOTH AUDIO, KEY-LESS ENTRY, ALLOY RIMS, EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES ON STEEL RIMS, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), ONE OWNER VEHICLE, HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED! EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

 

CALL AT 647-740-9312

 

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM

 

RAHMAN MOTORS

1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.

MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8

 

**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Alarm System
Rear Heat Ducts
Engine Immobilizer
Door Map Pockets
glove box
Locking glove box
Rear window defroster w/timer
Carpeted floor mats
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Leather-wrapped shift knob
(2) 12V pwr outlets
(3) assist grips
Outside temp gauge
Eco indicator
Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel
Air conditioning w/cabin air filter
Rear coat hanger
60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: centre armrest w/cupholders
(4) door panel bottle holders

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Engine RPM sensing pwr rack & pinion steering
Multi-link rear suspension w/gas shocks
2.4L DOHC dual CVVT GDI 16-valve variable intake system I4 engine
MacPherson strut front suspension w/gas shocks

Safety

Brake Assist
Energy-absorbing steering column
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Rear door child safety locks
Front & rear crumple zones
Dual front side impact airbags
Shift interlock system
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Body side reinforcements
Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
Front & rear airbags w/occupant classification sensor (OCS)

Exterior

Compact Spare Tire
Body-colour door handles
Body-colour bumpers
Solar control glass
Pwr tilt/sliding sunroof
Front fog lights
Chrome window mouldings
Windshield wiper de-icer
Body-colour folding heated pwr mirrors
P205/65R16 all-season tires
Dark chrome grille w/chrome hood garnish
Sunshade band
Variable-intermittent speed-sensitive windshield wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Connectivity
Antenna w/shark fin design & XM reception
Steering wheel audio controls -inc: Bluetooth controls

Additional Features

Armrest
trunk
pinch protection
hood
front map
dual cupholders
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Front centre console -inc: storage
3-point seat belts for all positions -inc: front adjustable anchors
AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers
Illumination -inc: cargo area
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto-up/auto-down
Remote releases -inc: fuel door
USB/iPod input
auxiliary MP3 input
dome lamp w/delay
front pretensioners & force limiters
ignition surround
Rear centre console -inc: dual cupholders
lock out button
16 X 6.5 ALUMINUM WHEELS
6-speed automatic transmission w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rahman Motors

Used 2010 Subaru Impreza 5dr HB WRX Limited| Extra Set Of Winter Tires On Alloy Rims! for sale in Mississauga, ON
2010 Subaru Impreza 5dr HB WRX Limited| Extra Set Of Winter Tires On Alloy Rims! 196,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Murano AWD 4dr SL | Back-Up Camera | Duo Sun-Roof | Fully Loaded for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Nissan Murano AWD 4dr SL | Back-Up Camera | Duo Sun-Roof | Fully Loaded 221,000 KM $8,650 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr SV Back-Up Cam | Heated Seats | Bluetooth for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr SV Back-Up Cam | Heated Seats | Bluetooth 150,000 KM $9,650 + tax & lic

Email Rahman Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rahman Motors

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Call Dealer

416-505-XXXX

(click to show)

416-505-3554

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rahman Motors

416-505-3554

Contact Seller
2011 Hyundai Sonata