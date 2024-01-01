$9,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Hyundai Sonata
4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS | Extra Winter Tires On Rims | Sun-Roof | Bluetooth
Location
Rahman Motors
1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-505-3554
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 HYUNDAI SONATA GLS, ONLY 133K! LOADED! AUTOMATIC, SUN-ROOF, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEAT, HEATED SEATS, SAT XM. RADIO, AUX, BLUETOOTH, BLUETOOTH AUDIO, KEY-LESS ENTRY, ALLOY RIMS, EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES ON STEEL RIMS, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), ONE OWNER VEHICLE, HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED! EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.
CALL AT 647-740-9312
VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM
RAHMAN MOTORS
1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.
MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8
**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**
