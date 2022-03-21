Menu
2011 Hyundai Sonata

160,000 KM

Details Features

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Reliable Pre-Owned Cars

647-869-2555

2011 Hyundai Sonata

2011 Hyundai Sonata

LIMITED W/NAVIGATION,CAMERA,NO-ACCIDENT,CERTIFIED

2011 Hyundai Sonata

LIMITED W/NAVIGATION,CAMERA,NO-ACCIDENT,CERTIFIED

Location

Reliable Pre-Owned Cars

2765 Derry Rd. East, Unit # 101, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3

647-869-2555

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

160,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8710289
  • VIN: 5NPEC4AC9BH221924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Reliable Pre-Owned Cars

Reliable Pre-Owned Cars

2765 Derry Rd. East, Unit # 101, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3

