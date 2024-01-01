Menu
<p><strong>FOR SALE: 2011 Infiniti G37x Sedan – Excellent Condition!</strong></p><p><strong>Location:</strong> Mississauga Auto Group<br /><strong>Address:</strong> 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario<br /><strong>Contact:</strong> 905.808.1198</p><p><strong>Vehicle:</strong> 2011 Infiniti G37x Sedan<br /><strong>Condition:</strong> Great Condition, Safety Certified<br /><strong>Drivetrain:</strong> All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for confident handling year-round</p><p><strong>Price:</strong> $7,999 + tax & licensing fees</p><p>This 2011 Infiniti G37x offers a blend of luxury, performance, and all-weather capability. With its sleek design, strong engine, and all-wheel drive, it’s perfect for drivers seeking both comfort and agility. Fully certified and ready for its next owner!</p><p>Visit us today or give us a call for more details!</p><p><strong>Mississauga Auto Group</strong><br /><strong>2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario</strong><br /><strong>905.808.1198</strong></p><p> </p><p>CARFAX CAN BE VIEWED HERE : <a class=in-cell-link style=font-family: Arial; font-size: 10pt; text-align: center; href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=veXsOym1SLhtBizE0JtI3jFHQX4wzFcE target=_blank rel=noopener>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=veXsOym1SLhtBizE0JtI3jFHQX4wzFcE</a></p>

2011 Infiniti G37

194,753 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2011 Infiniti G37

2011 Infiniti G37

Mississauga Auto Group

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
194,753KM
VIN JN1CV6AR7BM411117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11IH17
  • Mileage 194,753 KM

Vehicle Description

FOR SALE: 2011 Infiniti G37x Sedan – Excellent Condition!

Location: Mississauga Auto Group
Address: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario
Contact: 905.808.1198

Vehicle: 2011 Infiniti G37x Sedan
Condition: Great Condition, Safety Certified
Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for confident handling year-round

Price: $7,999 + tax & licensing fees

This 2011 Infiniti G37x offers a blend of luxury, performance, and all-weather capability. With its sleek design, strong engine, and all-wheel drive, it’s perfect for drivers seeking both comfort and agility. Fully certified and ready for its next owner!

Visit us today or give us a call for more details!

Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario
905.808.1198

 

CARFAX CAN BE VIEWED HERE : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=veXsOym1SLhtBizE0JtI3jFHQX4wzFcE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mississauga Auto Group

Mississauga Auto Group

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Mississauga Auto Group

(905) 808 1198

2011 Infiniti G37