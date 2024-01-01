$7,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Infiniti G37
X
2011 Infiniti G37
X
Location
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Purple
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11IH17
- Mileage 194,753 KM
Vehicle Description
FOR SALE: 2011 Infiniti G37x Sedan – Excellent Condition!
Location: Mississauga Auto Group
Address: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario
Contact: 905.808.1198
Vehicle: 2011 Infiniti G37x Sedan
Condition: Great Condition, Safety Certified
Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for confident handling year-round
Price: $7,999 + tax & licensing fees
This 2011 Infiniti G37x offers a blend of luxury, performance, and all-weather capability. With its sleek design, strong engine, and all-wheel drive, it’s perfect for drivers seeking both comfort and agility. Fully certified and ready for its next owner!
Visit us today or give us a call for more details!
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario
905.808.1198
CARFAX CAN BE VIEWED HERE : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=veXsOym1SLhtBizE0JtI3jFHQX4wzFcE
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mississauga Auto Group
Email Mississauga Auto Group
Mississauga Auto Group
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
XXX-XXX-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(905) 808 1198