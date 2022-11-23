Menu
2011 Jaguar XJ

155,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
Bill Bennett Motors

905-722-8650

4dr Sdn

Location

1380 Cardiff Blvd, Unit 1, Mississauga, ON L5S 1P9

905-722-8650

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

155,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9387658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Porcelain White
  • Interior Colour Truffle & Cashew
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The XJ is a full-sized Jaguar luxury sedan LOADED with features, optioned in Polaris White over a Truffle & Cashew leather interior with wood interior trim and 20" wheels. Equipped with a 5.0L V8 and modern luxury options, including keyless entry with push-button start, massaging/heated/cooled front seats, heated/cooled rear seats, rear seat entertainment, rear trays/mirrors, quad-zone climate control, adjustable drive modes, front/rear sunroof, and more!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

