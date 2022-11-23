$14,888+ tax & licensing
905-722-8650
2011 Jaguar XJ
4dr Sdn
Location
Bill Bennett Motors
1380 Cardiff Blvd, Unit 1, Mississauga, ON L5S 1P9
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$14,888
- Listing ID: 9387658
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Porcelain White
- Interior Colour Truffle & Cashew
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The XJ is a full-sized Jaguar luxury sedan LOADED with features, optioned in Polaris White over a Truffle & Cashew leather interior with wood interior trim and 20" wheels. Equipped with a 5.0L V8 and modern luxury options, including keyless entry with push-button start, massaging/heated/cooled front seats, heated/cooled rear seats, rear seat entertainment, rear trays/mirrors, quad-zone climate control, adjustable drive modes, front/rear sunroof, and more!
Vehicle Features
