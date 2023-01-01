Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Jeep Compass

176,487 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tabangi Motors

905-670-3738

Contact Seller
2011 Jeep Compass

2011 Jeep Compass

Limited No Accident Sunroof Navigation Leather Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Jeep Compass

Limited No Accident Sunroof Navigation Leather Heated Seats

Location

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

  1. 10377768
  2. 10377768
  3. 10377768
  4. 10377768
  5. 10377768
  6. 10377768
  7. 10377768
  8. 10377768
  9. 10377768
  10. 10377768
  11. 10377768
  12. 10377768
  13. 10377768
  14. 10377768
  15. 10377768
  16. 10377768
  17. 10377768
  18. 10377768
  19. 10377768
  20. 10377768
  21. 10377768
  22. 10377768
Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
176,487KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10377768
  • Stock #: 12799FA
  • VIN: 1J4NF5FB3BD197665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12799FA
  • Mileage 176,487 KM

Vehicle Description

As Edmunds says of the Jeep Compass, this is one of the few compact SUVs offering a measure of off-road ability. This 2011 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.

-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

The Jeep Compass provides the capability and off-roading prowess you expect from a Jeep while offering the efficiency and practical size of a compact model. With this kind of capability, you're never left stranded and you never miss out on the fun. Traditional Jeep styling meets modern technology for an enjoyable ride every time. This SUV has 176,300 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 172HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start

Comfort

air

Convenience

cruise
tilt

Additional Features

Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tabangi Motors

2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 77,701 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 72,217 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz C...
 64,254 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic

Email Tabangi Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tabangi Motors

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

Call Dealer

905-670-XXXX

(click to show)

905-670-3738

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory