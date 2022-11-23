$13,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-722-8650
2011 Jeep Wrangler
4WD 4dr Sahara
Location
Bill Bennett Motors
1380 Cardiff Blvd, Unit 1, Mississauga, ON L5S 1P9
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$13,888
- Listing ID: 9391063
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 206,464 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Unlimited Sahara 3.8L V6 SMPI 4-Speed Automatic VLP 4WD3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, Air Conditioning w/Auto Temperature Control, Air Filtering, Alloy wheels, Class II Receiver Hitch, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Radio: Media Centre 130 CD/MP3, Rear Window Defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Trailer Sway Damping, Trailer Tow Group, Trailer Tow w/4-Pin Connector Wiring.
Vehicle Features
