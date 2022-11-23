Menu
2011 Jeep Wrangler

206,464 KM

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bill Bennett Motors

905-722-8650

2011 Jeep Wrangler

2011 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 4dr Sahara

2011 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 4dr Sahara

Location

Bill Bennett Motors

1380 Cardiff Blvd, Unit 1, Mississauga, ON L5S 1P9

905-722-8650

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

206,464KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 9391063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 206,464 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Unlimited Sahara 3.8L V6 SMPI 4-Speed Automatic VLP 4WD3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, Air Conditioning w/Auto Temperature Control, Air Filtering, Alloy wheels, Class II Receiver Hitch, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Radio: Media Centre 130 CD/MP3, Rear Window Defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Trailer Sway Damping, Trailer Tow Group, Trailer Tow w/4-Pin Connector Wiring.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Email Bill Bennett Motors

Bill Bennett Motors

Bill Bennett Motors

1380 Cardiff Blvd, Unit 1, Mississauga, ON L5S 1P9

