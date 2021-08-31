Menu
2011 Kia Rio

224,260 KM

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

A-Line Automotive

905-273-3734

EX

EX

Location

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

224,260KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7853256
  • Stock #: 2093
  • VIN: KNADH4B37B6747231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 224,260 KM

Vehicle Description

INCLUDES 2 FREE OIL CHANGES FOR 1 YEAR, A $210.00 VALUE

All vehicles are sold safety inspected, detailed, car proof report and a 'thank you'.

Feel free to visit us anytime at A Line Automotive Mississauga Co., Ltd. We are open Monday to Friday 8AM - 6PM and Saturdays 8AM - 1PM. You can reach us on our main line at 905 273 3734 or contact Peter or Amanda on their cell phones.

Peter: 416-705-5866

Amanda: 647-858-6288

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

