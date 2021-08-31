2011 Kia Rio

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995 + taxes & licensing 2 2 4 , 2 6 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7853256

7853256 Stock #: 2093

2093 VIN: KNADH4B37B6747231

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 224,260 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Emergency Trunk Release Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Exterior Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Additional Features Wheel Covers Bluetooth Connection

