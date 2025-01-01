Menu
LX | 6 Speed Manual | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Steering Controls | Voice Command | Telescopic Steering | Remote Entry | Air Condition | Cruise Control | Touchscreen | Power Windows | Power Locks and more.

*CARFAX, AVAILABLE^ Driven locally - Trade in, Managers Special. Seling AS IS When Vehicle offered for sell AS IS OMVIC Wants us to add this Clause This vehicle is sold As Is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transport and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. Previous Owner bought new vehicle from us and was using for everyday commuting. Vehicle is in running condition.

Please visit www.autotechemporium.com to check following vehicles and up to date inventory.

2011 Kia Sorento

224,445 KM

$3,998

+ tax & licensing
2011 Kia Sorento

LX 6SPD / Htd Seats / Steering Controls

12222096

2011 Kia Sorento

LX 6SPD / Htd Seats / Steering Controls

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$3,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
224,445KM
VIN 5XYKT3A11BG146426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7550
  • Mileage 224,445 KM

Vehicle Description

LX | 6 Speed Manual | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Steering Controls | Voice Command | Telescopic Steering | Remote Entry | Air Condition | Cruise Control | Touchscreen | Power Windows | Power Locks and more.
*CARFAX, AVAILABLE^ Driven locally - Trade in, Managers Special. Seling AS IS When Vehicle offered for sell AS IS OMVIC Wants us to add this Clause This vehicle is sold As Is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transport and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. Previous Owner bought new vehicle from us and was using for everyday commuting. Vehicle is in running condition.
Please visit www.autotechemporium.com to check following vehicles and up to date inventory.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
$3,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2011 Kia Sorento