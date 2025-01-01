$3,998+ tax & licensing
2011 Kia Sorento
LX 6SPD / Htd Seats / Steering Controls
2011 Kia Sorento
LX 6SPD / Htd Seats / Steering Controls
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$3,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
224,445KM
VIN 5XYKT3A11BG146426
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7550
- Mileage 224,445 KM
Vehicle Description
LX | 6 Speed Manual | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Steering Controls | Voice Command | Telescopic Steering | Remote Entry | Air Condition | Cruise Control | Touchscreen | Power Windows | Power Locks and more.
*CARFAX, AVAILABLE^ Driven locally - Trade in, Managers Special. Seling AS IS When Vehicle offered for sell AS IS OMVIC Wants us to add this Clause This vehicle is sold As Is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transport and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. Previous Owner bought new vehicle from us and was using for everyday commuting. Vehicle is in running condition.
Please visit www.autotechemporium.com to check following vehicles and up to date inventory.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
Call Dealer
905-290-XXXX(click to show)
905-290-1319
Alternate NumbersText: 289-203-9541
2011 Kia Sorento