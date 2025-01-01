$5,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Kia Sorento
EX
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Sold As Is
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # KS1177
- Mileage 163,000 KM
Vehicle Description
M&L Autos is proud to offer this 2011 Kia Sorento EX in excellent condition! This well-maintained SUV combines style, comfort, and performance, making it the perfect choice for families and daily commuters alike.Key Features:
✔ Low Mileage – 163,000 KMS
✔ Powerful V6 Engine – Smooth 3.5L V6 with 276 HP for confident driving
✔ Automatic Transmission – 6-speed for optimal fuel efficiency
✔ All-Wheel Drive (AWD) – Great traction in all weather conditions
✔ Premium EX Trim – Includes leather seats, sunroof, heated front seats, and premium audio
✔ Third-Row Seating – Flexible 7-passenger capacity
✔ Advanced Safety – Stability control, ABS, traction control, and multiple airbags
✔ Stylish Exterior – Sleek design with alloy wheels & fog lights
✔ Well-Maintained – Clean title, no accidents, and service records available
This 2011 Kia Sorento EX delivers reliability, space, and luxury at an affordable price. Whether you need extra seating, cargo room, or a smooth ride, this SUV checks all the boxes!
Don’t miss out—schedule a test drive today!
📞 Call M&L Autos: 905-439-7689
📍 Visit Us: 19-1400 Aimco Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
💻 Check Out More Photos Online!
