<h3 style=font-weight: 500; font-size: 18.288px; line-height: 1.5; margin: 18.288px 0px 13.716px; color: #404040; font-family: DeepSeek-CJK-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><strong>2011 Kia Sorento EX – Reliable, Spacious & Loaded!</strong></h3><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=margin: 13.716px 0px; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; color: #404040; font-family: DeepSeek-CJK-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><strong>M&L Autos</strong> is proud to offer this <strong>2011 Kia Sorento EX</strong> in excellent condition! This well-maintained SUV combines <strong>style, comfort, and performance</strong>, making it the perfect choice for families and daily commuters alike.</p><h4 style=font-weight: 500; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; margin: 18.288px 0px 13.716px; color: #404040; font-family: DeepSeek-CJK-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><strong>Key Features:</strong></h4><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=margin: 13.716px 0px; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; color: #404040; font-family: DeepSeek-CJK-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;>✔ <strong>Low Mileage</strong> – 163,000 KMS<br />✔ <strong>Powerful V6 Engine</strong> – Smooth <strong>3.5L V6</strong> with <strong>276 HP</strong> for confident driving<br />✔ <strong>Automatic Transmission</strong> – 6-speed for optimal fuel efficiency<br />✔ <strong>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</strong> – Great traction in all weather conditions<br />✔ <strong>Premium EX Trim</strong> – Includes <strong>leather seats, sunroof, heated front seats, and premium audio</strong><br />✔ <strong>Third-Row Seating</strong> – Flexible <strong>7-passenger</strong> capacity<br />✔ <strong>Advanced Safety</strong> – Stability control, ABS, traction control, and multiple airbags<br />✔ <strong>Stylish Exterior</strong> – Sleek design with <strong>alloy wheels & fog lights</strong><br />✔ <strong>Well-Maintained</strong> – Clean title, no accidents, and service records available</p><h4 style=font-weight: 500; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; margin: 18.288px 0px 13.716px; color: #404040; font-family: DeepSeek-CJK-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><strong>Why Buy This Sorento?</strong></h4><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=margin: 13.716px 0px; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; color: #404040; font-family: DeepSeek-CJK-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;>This <strong>2011 Kia Sorento EX</strong> delivers <strong>reliability, space, and luxury</strong> at an affordable price. Whether you need extra seating, cargo room, or a smooth ride, this SUV checks all the boxes!</p><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=margin: 13.716px 0px; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; color: #404040; font-family: DeepSeek-CJK-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;><strong>Don’t miss out—schedule a test drive today!</strong></p><p class=ds-markdown-paragraph style=margin: 13.716px 0px; font-size: 16.002px; line-height: 28.575px; color: #404040; font-family: DeepSeek-CJK-patch, Inter, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Noto Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Helvetica Neue, Oxygen, Open Sans, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff;>📞 <strong>Call M&L Autos:</strong> 905-439-7689<br />📍 <strong>Visit Us:</strong> 19-1400 Aimco Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2<br />💻 <strong>Check Out More Photos Online!</strong></p>

Location

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
163,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 5XYKUCA19BG047577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # KS1177
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

