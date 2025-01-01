Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> </p> <p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!</p> <p>BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE</p> <p>EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE </p> <p>WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.</p> <p>SAFETY  CERTIFICATION FOR $299.</p> <p>NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.</p> <p>EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH.Heated Seats POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.</p> <p>DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.</p> <p>GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.</p> <p>COME FOR TEST DRIVE.</p> <p>GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.</p> <p>YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.</p> <p>FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2011 Kia Sorento

168,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,920

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Kia Sorento

Front-wheel Drive 4dr I4 Manual LX

Watch This Vehicle
13269455

2011 Kia Sorento

Front-wheel Drive 4dr I4 Manual LX

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 13269455
  2. 13269455
  3. 13269455
  4. 13269455
  5. 13269455
  6. 13269455
  7. 13269455
  8. 13269455
  9. 13269455
  10. 13269455
  11. 13269455
  12. 13269455
  13. 13269455
  14. 13269455
  15. 13269455
  16. 13269455
  17. 13269455
  18. 13269455
  19. 13269455
  20. 13269455
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,920

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
168,000KM
VIN 5XYKT3A19BG161436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 5XYKT3A19BG161436
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 


WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!


BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE


EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE 


WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.


SAFETY  CERTIFICATION FOR $299.


NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH.Heated Seats POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

Used 2017 Volkswagen Passat 4dr Sedan 1.8 TSI Automatic Trendline+ for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Volkswagen Passat 4dr Sedan 1.8 TSI Automatic Trendline+ 174,000 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS Front-wheel Drive Automatic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS Front-wheel Drive Automatic 211,000 KM $4,720 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SEDAN for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SEDAN 123,000 KM $5,500 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,920

+ taxes & licensing>

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2011 Kia Sorento