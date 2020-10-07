Menu
2011 Kia Sorento

127,000 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

LX | 6 SPEED MANUAL | HTD SEATS | BACK CAM |

LX | 6 SPEED MANUAL | HTD SEATS | BACK CAM |

Location

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

127,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6073344
  • Stock #: 2361
  • VIN: 5XYKT3A14BG180363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*******SERENA MOTORS LTD*******

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

2011 KIA SORENTO LX 6 SPEED MANUAL

$6.995 + taxes & licensing

*CERTIFIED *

*KM: 127.000*

 *LOADED* 2.4L FWD, 6 SPEED MANUAL RANSMISSION, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, POWER  MIRRORS, HEATED SEATS, AC, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX INPUT, TRACTION CONTROL, JVC MULTIMEDIA TOUCH SCREEN WITH BACK UP CAMERA, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE...

VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED & E-TESTED, FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES.

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

905-273-9739

After Hours: 647-992-1287
