<p>EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($700 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE WITH ALL VEHICLES PURCHASED WITH SAFTEY CERTIFICATION.</p> <p>WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA AND USA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.</p> <p>SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION FOR $299.</p> <p>NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.</p> <p>EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY.SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS</p> <p>STRONG HEAT. THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.</p> <p>DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.</p> <p>GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.</p> <p>COME FOR TEST DRIVE.</p> <p>GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.</p> <p>YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.</p> <p>WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS.</p> <p>FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2011 Kia Soul

1,109,000 KM

$6,200

+ tax & licensing
2011 Kia Soul

5dr Wgn

2011 Kia Soul

5dr Wgn

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

$6,200

+ taxes & licensing

1,109,000KM
Used
VIN KNDJT2A29B7712749

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # KNDJT2A29B7712749
  • Mileage 1,109,000 KM

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag

Power Windows

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Heated Seats

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Sunroof/Moonroof

Entertainment System

Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

$6,200

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2011 Kia Soul