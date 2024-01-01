2011 Lexus IS 350

Menu
<div class=flex max-w-full flex-col flex-grow><div class=min-h-8 text-message flex w-full flex-col items-end gap-2 whitespace-normal break-words text-start [.text-message+&]:mt-5 dir=auto data-message-author-role=assistant data-message-id=bce45050-5b6e-4bab-a73c-99e0873b805a data-message-model-slug=gpt-4o><div class=flex w-full flex-col gap-1 empty:hidden first:pt-[3px]><div class=markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light><p><strong>FOR SALE: 2011 Lexus IS350 – Reliable Luxury Sedan!</strong></p><p><strong>High Mileage But Runs & Drives Great !!</strong></p><p><strong>Location:</strong> Mississauga Auto Group<br /><strong>Address:</strong> 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario<br /><strong>Contact:</strong> 905.808.1198<br /><strong>Visit:</strong> <a href=http://www.mississaugaautogroup.com target=_new rel=noopener>www.mississaugaautogroup.com</a></p><p><strong>Vehicle:</strong> 2011 Lexus IS350<br /><strong>Mileage:</strong> Only 286,000 kms<br /><strong>Condition:</strong> Great Condition, Sold As-Is<br /><strong>Engine:</strong> Smooth, powerful, and dependable</p><p><strong>Price:</strong> $9,500 + tax & licensing fees</p><p><strong>Extras:</strong> Financing & warranty options available!</p><p>Experience the luxury and reliability of Lexus with this well-maintained IS350. Priced to sell and perfect for anyone looking for a premium sedan at an affordable price.</p><p>Don't miss out – call or visit us today for more details!</p><p><strong>Mississauga Auto Group</strong><br /><strong>2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario</strong><br /><strong>905.808.1198</strong><br /><strong><a href=http://www.mississaugaautogroup.com target=_new rel=noopener>www.mississaugaautogroup.com</a></strong></p></div></div></div></div><p>CARFAX LINK : <a class=in-cell-link style=font-family: Arial; font-size: 10pt; text-align: center; href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hrlsj6NRvnhMoVHbeSXWdCJKUE2km8Yc target=_blank rel=noopener>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hrlsj6NRvnhMoVHbeSXWdCJKUE2km8Yc</a></p>

2011 Lexus IS 350

286,007 KM

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
2011 Lexus IS 350

AWD

2011 Lexus IS 350

AWD

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
286,007KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTHCE5C27B5001076

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Biege
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 286,007 KM

FOR SALE: 2011 Lexus IS350 – Reliable Luxury Sedan!

High Mileage But Runs & Drives Great !!

Location: Mississauga Auto Group
Address: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario
Contact: 905.808.1198
Visit: www.mississaugaautogroup.com

Vehicle: 2011 Lexus IS350
Mileage: Only 286,000 kms
Condition: Great Condition, Sold As-Is
Engine: Smooth, powerful, and dependable

Price: $9,500 + tax & licensing fees

Extras: Financing & warranty options available!

Experience the luxury and reliability of Lexus with this well-maintained IS350. Priced to sell and perfect for anyone looking for a premium sedan at an affordable price.

Don’t miss out – call or visit us today for more details!

Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario
905.808.1198
www.mississaugaautogroup.com

CARFAX LINK : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hrlsj6NRvnhMoVHbeSXWdCJKUE2km8Yc

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

2011 Lexus IS 350