2011 Lexus IS 350
AWD
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Biege
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 286,007 KM
Vehicle Description
FOR SALE: 2011 Lexus IS350 – Reliable Luxury Sedan!
High Mileage But Runs & Drives Great !!
Vehicle: 2011 Lexus IS350
Mileage: Only 286,000 kms
Condition: Great Condition, Sold As-Is
Engine: Smooth, powerful, and dependable
Price: $9,500 + tax & licensing fees
Extras: Financing & warranty options available!
Experience the luxury and reliability of Lexus with this well-maintained IS350. Priced to sell and perfect for anyone looking for a premium sedan at an affordable price.
Don’t miss out – call or visit us today for more details!
CARFAX LINK : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hrlsj6NRvnhMoVHbeSXWdCJKUE2km8Yc
Vehicle Features
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
