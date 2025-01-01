2011 Lincoln MKX

$5,200+ taxes & licensing
Location
Gardiner Motors
6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
647-354-5500
Certified
$5,200
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 199,500 KM
Vehicle Description
WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!,
EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE
WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION FOR $299.
NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.
EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. PANORAMIC SUNROOF,POWER SEATS,LIMITED EDITION, BROWN LEATHER SEATS,TOUCH SCREEN,BACKUP PARKING SENSOR,AWD, AC SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, MEMORY SEATS,HEATED SEATS,NAVIGATION,LEATHER SEATS,POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.
DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.
GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.
COME FOR TEST DRIVE.
GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.
YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.
FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.
647-354-5500