<p> </p> <p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!,</p> <p>EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE </p> <p>WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.</p> <p>SAFETY  CERTIFICATION FOR $299.</p> <p>NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.</p> <p>EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. PANORAMIC SUNROOF,POWER SEATS,LIMITED EDITION, BROWN LEATHER SEATS,TOUCH SCREEN,BACKUP PARKING SENSOR,AWD, AC SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, MEMORY SEATS,HEATED SEATS,NAVIGATION,LEATHER SEATS,POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.</p> <p>DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.</p> <p>GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.</p> <p>COME FOR TEST DRIVE.</p> <p>GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.</p> <p>YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.</p> <p>FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2011 Lincoln MKX

199,500 KM

$5,200

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Lincoln MKX

Base 4dr All-wheel Drive Automatic

13318571

2011 Lincoln MKX

Base 4dr All-wheel Drive Automatic

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,200

+ taxes & licensing

Used
199,500KM
VIN 2LMDJ8JK1BBJ32599

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 199,500 KM

WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!,


EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE 


WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.


SAFETY  CERTIFICATION FOR $299.


NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. PANORAMIC SUNROOF,POWER SEATS,LIMITED EDITION, BROWN LEATHER SEATS,TOUCH SCREEN,BACKUP PARKING SENSOR,AWD, AC SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, MEMORY SEATS,HEATED SEATS,NAVIGATION,LEATHER SEATS,POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System

Power Steering

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Sunroof/Moonroof

ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag

Climate Control

Cup Holder

Entertainment System
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag

Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

647-354-5500

$5,200

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2011 Lincoln MKX