Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Lincoln MKX

158,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

Contact Seller
2011 Lincoln MKX

2011 Lincoln MKX

AWD,ONE OWNER,REAR CAM,NAVIGATION,SUNROOF,CERTIFIE

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Lincoln MKX

AWD,ONE OWNER,REAR CAM,NAVIGATION,SUNROOF,CERTIFIE

Location

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

158,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9072355
  • VIN: 2LMDJ8JK5BBJ19290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 LINCOLN MKX, AWD,ONE OWNER,REAR CAMERA, NAVIGATION,SUNROOF,CERTIFIED

ALL WHEEL DRIVE, ONE OWNER

COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION

FULLY LOADED WITH THE FOLLOWINGS:

REAR VIEW CAMERA

NAVIGATION

SUNROOF/MOONROOF

LEATHER SEATS

PUSH BUTTON START

REMOTE START

HEATED SEATS

COOLED SEATS

POWER SEATS BOTH SIDES

POWER TRUNK

PARKING SENSORS

REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Cruise Control, A/C, Power Windows, Alloy Wheels, Power Locks / Power Steering, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Rear Wiper,

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From HDO Cars Inc.

2011 Lincoln MKX AWD...
 158,000 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Explorer 7...
 199,000 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru Legacy A...
 141,000 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic

Email HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Call Dealer

416-857-XXXX

(click to show)

416-857-0095

Quick Links
Directions Inventory