2011 Lincoln MKX
AWD,ONE OWNER,REAR CAM,NAVIGATION,SUNROOF,CERTIFIE
Location
HDO Cars Inc.
1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-857-0095
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9072355
- VIN: 2LMDJ8JK5BBJ19290
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 158,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 LINCOLN MKX, AWD,ONE OWNER,REAR CAMERA, NAVIGATION,SUNROOF,CERTIFIED
ALL WHEEL DRIVE, ONE OWNER
COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION
FULLY LOADED WITH THE FOLLOWINGS:
REAR VIEW CAMERA
NAVIGATION
SUNROOF/MOONROOF
LEATHER SEATS
PUSH BUTTON START
REMOTE START
HEATED SEATS
COOLED SEATS
POWER SEATS BOTH SIDES
POWER TRUNK
PARKING SENSORS
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Cruise Control, A/C, Power Windows, Alloy Wheels, Power Locks / Power Steering, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Rear Wiper,
2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available
Financing Available !
Carfax report Available !
Call or Text : 416-857-0095
Vehicle Features
