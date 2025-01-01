Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!</p> <p>BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE</p> <p>EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE </p> <p>WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.</p> <p>SAFETY  CERTIFICATION FOR $299.</p> <p>NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.</p> <p>EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH.SUNROOF,POWER SEATS,LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.</p> <p>DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.</p> <p>GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.</p> <p>COME FOR TEST DRIVE.</p> <p>GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.</p> <p>YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.</p> <p>FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.</p>

2011 Mazda CX-7

169,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,720

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Mazda CX-7

s Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Watch This Vehicle
12622092

2011 Mazda CX-7

s Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 12622092
  2. 12622092
  3. 12622092
  4. 12622092
  5. 12622092
  6. 12622092
  7. 12622092
  8. 12622092
  9. 12622092
  10. 12622092
  11. 12622092
  12. 12622092
  13. 12622092
  14. 12622092
  15. 12622092
  16. 12622092
  17. 12622092
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,720

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
169,000KM
VIN JM3ER4C30B0357505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # JM3ER4C30B0357505
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK !!


BEST ON GAS ONLY 4 CYLINDERS ENGINE CHEAP ON INSURANCE


EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS ($1000 PACKAGE) FOR FREE. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE 


WARRANTY DESCRIPTION: ALL CANADA WIDE. UNLIMITED KM. FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING.


SAFETY  CERTIFICATION FOR $299.


NO HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH.SUNROOF,POWER SEATS,LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER MIRRORS. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE CONTROL . THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBEATABLE PRICE.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT 647-354-5500.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning

Seating

Leather Seats

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

Used 2013 Kia Rio EX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Kia Rio EX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) 186,000 KM $4,820 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Altima 4dr Sedan I4 CVT 2.5 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Nissan Altima 4dr Sedan I4 CVT 2.5 165,000 KM $6,400 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sedan Eco w/1SA for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sedan Eco w/1SA 190,000 KM $3,920 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,720

+ taxes & licensing>

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2011 Mazda CX-7