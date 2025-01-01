2011 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
<p><strong>2011 Mazda 3 Hatchback Sport GX</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Price:</strong> $8,399.00 + HST & Licensing</li><li><strong>Location:</strong> 1400 Aimco Blvd Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2</li><li><strong>Mileage:</strong> 137,000 KMS</li><li><strong>Features:</strong><ul><li>2.0L 4-cylinder engine</li><li>Automatic transmission</li><li>Hatchback design for enhanced cargo space</li><li>Bluetooth connectivity</li><li>Air conditioning</li><li>Power windows and locks</li><li>Stylish alloy wheels</li><li>Great fuel efficiency and sporty handling</li></ul></li></ul><p>This ONE OWNER vehicle offers a balance of practicality and sporty performance, making it an ideal choice for daily commuting or weekend adventures. It has been fully inspected to ensure top quality and reliability.</p><p><strong>Contact Information:</strong></p><ul><li>Phone: 905-439-7689</li><li>Visit our dealership or call us to schedule a test drive today!</li></ul>

Location

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

VIN JM1BL1KFXB1442871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2011 Mazda MAZDA3