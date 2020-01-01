2011 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Very poplar Mazda for sale here at A Line Automotive. It has 189,300 kms and its already safety & ready to go home with you the same time. You are buying your next vehicle from a dealer that has been in business and at the same location for over 30 years.



All vehicles are sold with a completed safety inspection, cleaned, a car proof report and a 'thank you'.



Includes 3 free oil changes & a 30 day free spection.



Feel free to visit us anytime at A Line Automotive Mississauga Co., Ltd. We are open Monday to Friday 8AM - 6PM and Saturdays 8AM - 1PM. You can reach us on our main line at 905 273 3734 or contact Peter, Jim or Amanda on our personal cell phones.



Peter: 416-705-5866

Jim: 905-977-0007

Amanda 647-858-6288



Same location for over 30 years

3191 Wolfedale Road, Mississauga

WWW.alineusedcars.ca

905-273-3734

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Emergency Trunk Release

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Aluminum Wheels Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.