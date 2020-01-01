Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

A-Line Automotive

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

905-977-0007

Sale Price

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 189,300KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4473579
  • Stock #: 1139-1
  • VIN: JM1BL1UF1B1469213
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Very poplar Mazda for sale here at A Line Automotive. It has 189,300 kms and its already safety & ready to go home with you the same time. You are buying your next vehicle from a dealer that has been in business and at the same location for over 30 years.

All vehicles are sold with a completed safety inspection, cleaned, a car proof report and a 'thank you'.

Includes 3 free oil changes & a 30 day free spection.

Feel free to visit us anytime at A Line Automotive Mississauga Co., Ltd. We are open Monday to Friday 8AM - 6PM and Saturdays 8AM - 1PM. You can reach us on our main line at 905 273 3734 or contact Peter, Jim or Amanda on our personal cell phones.

Peter: 416-705-5866
Jim: 905-977-0007
Amanda 647-858-6288

Same location for over 30 years
3191 Wolfedale Road, Mississauga
WWW.alineusedcars.ca
905-273-3734
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

A-Line Automotive

A-Line Automotive

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

