2011 Mazda MAZDA3

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Very poplar Mazda for sale here at A Line Automotive. It has 189,300 kms and its already safety & ready to go home with you the same time. You are buying your next vehicle from a dealer that has been in business and at the same location for over 30 years.
All vehicles are sold with a completed safety inspection, cleaned, a car proof report and a 'thank you'.
Includes 3 free oil changes & a 30 day free spection.
Feel free to visit us anytime at A Line Automotive Mississauga Co., Ltd. We are open Monday to Friday 8AM - 6PM and Saturdays 8AM - 1PM. You can reach us on our main line at 905 273 3734 or contact Peter, Jim or Amanda on our personal cell phones.
Peter: 416-705-5866
Amanda 647-858-6288
Same location for over 30 years
