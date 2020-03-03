Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GX / Power package / Allow rims / Winter and All Season Tires (2 Full Sets)/ Sold Uncertified

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GX / Power package / Allow rims / Winter and All Season Tires (2 Full Sets)/ Sold Uncertified

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

905-677-5678

  1. 4801761
$4,795

+ taxes & licensing

  • 149,660KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4801761
  • Stock #: 21000-1
  • VIN: JM1BL1UF8B1903062
Exterior Colour
Black Mica [black]
Interior Colour
Black W/cloth Seat Trim [black]
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!

Due to COVID-19 Virus, The well-being of our clients, employees, all our families in mind. The guidance of Peel Regional Public Health Authorities, we have made a decision to shorten our Sales hours to 10am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 4pm on Saturday also Service department will be open for only three days Monday and Wednesday 9am to 5pm, and Saturday 9am to 2pm. Until further notice.



Comments2011 Mazda3 GX clean trade in, power package, allow rims, air condition, automatic, comes with 2 full set of tires / Winters and all seasons. Sold Uncertified. Pay only $1495 + HST to fully certify this vehicle for you. 



FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (905) 677-5678.


*EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE for everyone with No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, and Students O.A.C. Apply for Financing now by visiting our website https://www.airportkia.ca/mississauga-ontario-car-loan-application


Purchase your new vehicle with full confident. All our Pre-Owned/Demo vehicles come fully safetied, Professionally detailed, and with Fresh Oil change before delivery. We take pride for being a full disclosure dealership who comply with all OMVIC regulations and provide CarFax report to our customers prior to their purchase. All our vehicles are in excellent shape and have been fully inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive (As Is vehicles are exceptions). All prices are only plus HST and licensing.


Airport Kia makes car buying easy. We offer all our vehicles with very competitive pricing in order to make your purchase with no haggle. Also, we offer top dollar for your trade(s), so call us today to book your appointment for your vehicle to be appraised. ____________________________________________________________________________


We encourage you to book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.


Airport Kia


3295 Derry Road East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8


(905) 677-5678

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Convenience
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Additional Features
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Electronic stability
  • MP3 decoder
  • Anti-whiplash front head restraints
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Sequential multi-point fuel injection
  • Variable intake manifold
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

