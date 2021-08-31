2011 Mazda MAZDA3

+ taxes & licensing
905-208-5000
1000 Dundas St E #104, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
905-208-5000
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2011 MAZDA 3 GS SPORT HATCHBACK,COMES FULLY SAFETY CERTIFIED AND VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH NO EXTRA CHARGE.
EQUIPPED WITH CRUISE CONTROL, SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, AUX, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONER, CD PLAYER, RADIO, AND MANY MORE ADVANCED FEATURES.
FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE.
PLEASE CALL IRFAN AT 905 208 5000 FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS VEHICLE OR BOOK A APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. THANK YOU
RYDER MOTORS
PHONE 905 208 5000
RYDERMOTORS@GMAIL.COM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1000 Dundas St E #104, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8