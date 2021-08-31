Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

153,000 KM

$6,750

+ tax & licensing
$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

Ryder Motors Inc.

905-208-5000

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

HB SPORT GS, SUNROOF, ALLOY, NO ACCIDENT,CERTIFIED

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

HB SPORT GS, SUNROOF, ALLOY, NO ACCIDENT,CERTIFIED

Ryder Motors Inc.

1000 Dundas St E #104, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

905-208-5000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

153,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7677634
  • VIN: JM1BL1L5XB1448658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 MAZDA 3 GS SPORT HATCHBACK,COMES FULLY SAFETY CERTIFIED AND VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH NO EXTRA CHARGE. 

EQUIPPED WITH CRUISE CONTROL, SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, AUX, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONER, CD PLAYER, RADIO, AND MANY MORE ADVANCED FEATURES. 

FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE. 

PLEASE CALL IRFAN AT 905 208 5000 FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS VEHICLE OR BOOK A APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. THANK YOU 

RYDER MOTORS 

PHONE 905 208 5000 

RYDERMOTORS@GMAIL.COM 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Warranty Available
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ryder Motors Inc.

Ryder Motors Inc.

1000 Dundas St E #104, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

