2011 Mazda MAZDA3

144,000 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GS | HATCH | 2.5L | AUTO | SUNROOF | BLUETOOTH |

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GS | HATCH | 2.5L | AUTO | SUNROOF | BLUETOOTH |

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

144,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8591534
  Stock #: 2894
  VIN: JM1BL1L55B1408018

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

***** SERENA MOTORS *****

2011 MAZDA 3 HATCHBACK GS 2.5L AUTO

$9.995 + taxes & licensing

KM: 144.000

*CERTIFIED* 

*LOADED* 2.5L, AUTOMATIC, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, SUNROOF, A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, AUTO WIPER, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, AUX/MP3 RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE…

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES.

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

GS
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

After Hours: 647-992-1287
