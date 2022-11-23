$9,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr HB Sport Auto GX
Rahman Motors
1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,999
- Listing ID: 9363436
- VIN: JM1BL1KF9B1424796
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 152,000 KM
2011 MAZDA-3 GX 2.0L V4 WITH ONLY 152K!! BRAND NEW WINTER TIRES ON STEEL RIMS! EXCELLENT ON GAS! ALL 4 EXTRA ALL-SEASON TIRES ON ALLOYS!! AUTOMATIC, CRUISE-CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, 4 DOOR, POWER LOCKS, RADIO, CD PLAYER, AUX, A/C, ALLOY RIMS, ONTARIO VEHICLE, ONTARIO (NORMAL), BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND! HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!!, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.
CALL AT 416-505-3554
VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM
