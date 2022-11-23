Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

152,000 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rahman Motors

416-505-3554

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr HB Sport Auto GX

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr HB Sport Auto GX

Location

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

152,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9363436
  • VIN: JM1BL1KF9B1424796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 MAZDA-3 GX 2.0L V4 WITH ONLY 152K!! BRAND NEW WINTER TIRES ON STEEL RIMS! EXCELLENT ON GAS! ALL 4 EXTRA ALL-SEASON TIRES ON ALLOYS!! AUTOMATIC, CRUISE-CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, 4 DOOR, POWER LOCKS,  RADIO, CD PLAYER, AUX, A/C, ALLOY RIMS, ONTARIO VEHICLE, ONTARIO (NORMAL), BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND! HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!!, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

CALL AT 416-505-3554

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM

RAHMAN MOTORS
1000 DUNDAS ST E,
MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8, ON


**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Email Rahman Motors

Rahman Motors

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

