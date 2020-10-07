Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Mazda MAZDA6

148,560 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

Contact Seller
2011 Mazda MAZDA6

2011 Mazda MAZDA6

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mazda MAZDA6

GT

Location

Precision Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit#109, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-270-7657

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

148,560KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6040485
  • VIN: 1YVHZ8CB0B5M29515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,560 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 2011 Mazda6 V6 Auto GT remains one of the best family-sedan choices you can make***

Our Mazda6's trim level is GT. Enjoy premium features with the 2011 Mazda6 GT. This model features is AM/FM radio, CD Player, Leather Heated Seats, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Dual zone climate control, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power lock, Equipped with Aux, I Pod & USB Connection, Fog lights, Fully Loaded, leather wrapped steering wheel, also LED headlights with signature lighting as well as LED fog lights for improved visibility in all weather conditions. Get comfortable in the memory drivers seat with two settings while the front passenger enjoys a six-way power adjustment for prime positioning. Get in the mood with the perfect road music playing over the Bose audio system. 

2011 Mazda6 Only 148,560 KMS for just $8995.00. Automatic , Power Options, Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission.

The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges, Price + Tax + Licensing.

Exclusive in-House Financing is available between dealer & the customer, No Banks involved! Approved on the spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly Payments According To customer’s Budget. Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. for your peace of mind we offer 1 to 3 years warranty at reasonable prices.

We are a proud member of UCDA and OMVIC. Over 15 + years of experience in automotive. We also have huge inventory of certified imported / domestic vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.

To view latest inventory, please visit our website at www.precisionmotorsltd.com

Like our Facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customer's testimonial videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd

This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.

For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657

Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826

Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com

visit our website at: www.precisionmotorsltd.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Motors

2011 Nissan Sentra 2.0
 104,105 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Transit Co...
 182,901 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
 125,994 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic

Email Precision Motors

Precision Motors

Precision Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit#109, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Call Dealer

416-270-XXXX

(click to show)

416-270-7657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory