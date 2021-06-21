Menu
2011 Mazda Tribute

48,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

GS | V6 | AWD | CURISE | LOW KM

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

48,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7350563
  • Stock #: 2736
  • VIN: 4F2CY9GG5BKM05050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***** SERENA MOTORS *****

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

201 MAZDA TRIBUTE GS V6 4WD AUTO

$8.995 + taxes & licensing

*CERTIFIED *

*KM: 48.000*

*LOADED* 3.0L V6 4WD, AUTOMATIC  TRANSMISSION,  ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER DOORS, S AC, CRUISE CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, MP3/AUX/RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE...

     VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES.

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

GS
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Alternate Numbers
After Hours: 647-992-1287
