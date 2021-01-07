Menu
2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

354,000 KM

Details Description

Make it Yours
Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144

2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 144

2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 144

Location

Japanese Sport Car

7280 Dixie Rd., Mississauga, ON L5S 1E1

416-823-8404

354,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6474789
  • Stock #: 2726
  • VIN: WD3BE7CC9B5574881

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 2726
  • Mileage 354,000 KM

Vehicle Description

11 ft. Clean Carfax, Cargo Height: 63 inches, Cargo Width: 70 inches, GVWR: 8,530 lbs, Front Axle: 3,960 lbs, Rear Axle: 5,350 lbs, Wheel Base: 144 inches, Tire Size: LT245/75R16E, 3.0L Diesel 5 speed Auto, Power steering, A/C, power window, power lock, keyless entry, AM/FM/CD, safety and 2 years power train warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Only tax and licensing is extra Crystal Indo Auto has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!

Email Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

7280 Dixie Rd., Mississauga, ON L5S 1E1

416-823-8404

