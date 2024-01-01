Menu
2011 MINI COOPER COUNTRYMAN S ALL4 AWD WITH ONLY 147K!! FULLY LOADED! DUO SUN-ROOF! HEATED SEATS! BLUETOOTH AUDIO! LEATHER INTERIOR, ORIGINAL MATS! POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, XM SAT. RADIO, BLUETOOTH, AUX, USB, KEY-LESS ENTRY, NORMAL TITLE WITH NO ACCIDENTS (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT) EXCELLENT CONDITION, BRAND-NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND! FULLY CERTIFIED. CALL AT 416-505-3554 VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM RAHMAN MOTORS 1000 DUNDAS ST EAST. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8 **PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

2011 MINI Cooper Countryman

147,000 KM

$10,350

+ tax & licensing
2011 MINI Cooper Countryman

AWD 4dr S ALL4 | Fully Loaded!

2011 MINI Cooper Countryman

AWD 4dr S ALL4 | Fully Loaded!

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

$10,350

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,000KM
VIN WMWZC5C57BWM11380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M11380
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 MINI COOPER COUNTRYMAN S ALL4 AWD WITH ONLY 147K!! FULLY LOADED! DUO SUN-ROOF! HEATED SEATS! BLUETOOTH AUDIO! LEATHER INTERIOR, ORIGINAL MATS! POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, XM SAT. RADIO, BLUETOOTH, AUX, USB, KEY-LESS ENTRY, NORMAL TITLE WITH NO ACCIDENTS (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT) EXCELLENT CONDITION, BRAND-NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND! FULLY CERTIFIED. CALL AT 416-505-3554 VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM RAHMAN MOTORS 1000 DUNDAS ST EAST. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8 **PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper
Roof Rails
Chrome Exterior Door Handles
Blacked-out grille
Body colour bumpers -inc: integrated upper air scoop
Pwr heated exterior mirrors & washer jets
Top hinged tail gate

Mechanical

Tool Kit
Ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
Multi-link rear suspension
Engine start/stop button
Speed-sensitive electric pwr steering
ALL4 all-wheel drive
Fully electronic throttle control
MacPherson independent front suspension
Rear differential w/electro-hydraulic wet clutch
Twin-pipe exhaust system -inc: chrome finishers

Interior

Trip Computer
(2) front cup holders
Front map lights
Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Stainless steel driver footrest & pedals
Climate controlled glove box
Front passenger/rear grab handles in headliner
Front sun visors w/vanity mirrors
Interior chrome door handles
Luggage compartment eye lashings
Multi-function sport steering wheel -inc: cruise control
Pwr windows -inc: front one-touch up & down
Toggle switch instrument controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary input jack
(6) SPEAKERS

Safety

Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Cornering brake control (CBC)
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS)
ISOFIX child seat anchors
Front/rear side curtain air bags
FLAT TIRE MONITOR
Twin horns
Advanced crumple zones
Front air bags w/passenger sensor
Front seat-mounted side-impact air bags
Side impact door beams w/interlocking anchoring system

Additional Features

doors unlock
date/time
1-part centre utility rail
Follow-me-home function
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff
Interior Trim
1.6L 16-valve I4 VVT twin-scroll turbocharged engine
3-point seat belts for all positions -inc: belt stopper
Dark Anthracite
Halogen headlights -inc: beam-throw control
On-board computer -inc: outside temp
activate hazard lights & interior lights
average fuel consumption & speed
centre-mounted speedometer
front seat belt limiter
pyrotechnic belt tensioner
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: HD Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Rahman Motors

Rahman Motors

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-505-3554

$10,350

+ taxes & licensing

Rahman Motors

416-505-3554

2011 MINI Cooper Countryman