2011 MINI Cooper Countryman
AWD 4dr S ALL4 | Fully Loaded!
Location
Rahman Motors
1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-505-3554
$10,350
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M11380
- Mileage 147,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 MINI COOPER COUNTRYMAN S ALL4 AWD WITH ONLY 147K!! FULLY LOADED! DUO SUN-ROOF! HEATED SEATS! BLUETOOTH AUDIO! LEATHER INTERIOR, ORIGINAL MATS! POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, XM SAT. RADIO, BLUETOOTH, AUX, USB, KEY-LESS ENTRY, NORMAL TITLE WITH NO ACCIDENTS (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT) EXCELLENT CONDITION, BRAND-NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND! FULLY CERTIFIED. CALL AT 416-505-3554 VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM RAHMAN MOTORS 1000 DUNDAS ST EAST. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8 **PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Mechanical
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Additional Features
Rahman Motors
416-505-3554