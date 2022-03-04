$9,650+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-505-3554
2011 Mitsubishi RVR
4X4 Drive 4dr SE | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Extra Tires!
Location
Rahman Motors
6455 Mississauga Rd, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A6
416-505-3554
$9,650
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8503604
- Stock #: 601900
- VIN: JA4AJ3AU8BZ601900
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 156,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 MITSUBISHI RVR SE, 4 X 4 DRIVE (4X4), ONLY 156K!!!, AUTOMATIC, 4 DOOR, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, HEATED SEATS, KEY-LESS ENTRY, BLUETOOTH, RADIO, CD PLAYER, A/C, ALLOY RIMS, EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES ON STEEL RIMS, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!!, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.
CALL AT 416-505-3554
VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM
RAHMAN MOTORS
6455 MISSISSAUGA RD.
MISSISSAUGA, L5N1A6, ON
**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.