2011 Mitsubishi RVR

156,000 KM

Details

$9,650

+ tax & licensing
$9,650

+ taxes & licensing

Rahman Motors

416-505-3554

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

4X4 Drive 4dr SE | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Extra Tires!

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

4X4 Drive 4dr SE | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Extra Tires!

Location

Rahman Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A6

416-505-3554

$9,650

+ taxes & licensing

156,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8503604
  • Stock #: 601900
  • VIN: JA4AJ3AU8BZ601900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 MITSUBISHI RVR SE, 4  X 4 DRIVE (4X4), ONLY 156K!!!, AUTOMATIC, 4 DOOR, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, HEATED SEATS, KEY-LESS ENTRY, BLUETOOTH, RADIO, CD PLAYER, A/C, ALLOY RIMS, EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES ON STEEL RIMS, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!!, EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

CALL AT 416-505-3554

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM

RAHMAN MOTORS
6455 MISSISSAUGA RD.
MISSISSAUGA, L5N1A6, ON

**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cargo Cover
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Engine Immobilizer
Pwr windows
Front/rear floor mats
Anti-theft alarm system
Illuminated glove box
Driver Knee Airbag
Child Safety Locks
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Front seat mounted side airbags
Fog Lamps
Rear Privacy Glass
Pwr steering
Hill start assist
All-Wheel Drive
Roof mounted antenna
Auto-off halogen headlamps
16 ALLOY WHEELS
Multi-information Display
Front/rear intermittent wipers
Active stability control
Side marker lamps
Driver side seatback pocket
Body-colour pwr exterior mirrors
Body colour exterior door handles
60/40 rear split-fold reclining seats
Accessory 12V pwr outlet
Leather wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio/cruise controls
Analogue speedometer/tachometer
Door trim pockets w/integrated bottle holders
Advanced dual-stage front airbags
Child LATCH system
2.0L 16-valve I4 MIVEC DOHC engine
Sportronic continuously variable transmission
Tire pressure monitoring system TPMS
Anti-lock brakes ABS w/electronic brake force distribution EBD
Reinforced impact safety evolution RISE body construction

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rahman Motors

Rahman Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A6

416-505-3554

