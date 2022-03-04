2011 Mitsubishi RVR ...

$9,650 + taxes & licensing 1 5 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8503604

8503604 Stock #: 601900

601900 VIN: JA4AJ3AU8BZ601900

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cargo Cover Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Engine Immobilizer Pwr windows Front/rear floor mats Anti-theft alarm system Illuminated glove box Safety Driver Knee Airbag Child Safety Locks Front/rear side curtain airbags Front seat mounted side airbags Exterior Fog Lamps Rear Privacy Glass Mechanical Pwr steering Hill start assist All-Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Roof mounted antenna Convenience Auto-off halogen headlamps Additional Features 16 ALLOY WHEELS Multi-information Display Front/rear intermittent wipers Active stability control Side marker lamps Driver side seatback pocket Body-colour pwr exterior mirrors Body colour exterior door handles 60/40 rear split-fold reclining seats Accessory 12V pwr outlet Leather wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio/cruise controls Analogue speedometer/tachometer Door trim pockets w/integrated bottle holders Advanced dual-stage front airbags Child LATCH system 2.0L 16-valve I4 MIVEC DOHC engine Sportronic continuously variable transmission Tire pressure monitoring system TPMS Anti-lock brakes ABS w/electronic brake force distribution EBD Reinforced impact safety evolution RISE body construction

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.